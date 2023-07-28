LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Port Leyden woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home in the town of Leyden and stealing cash.

Lewis County Sheriffs officials say that 36-year-old Brittney Kirk is alleged to have broke into a home on the Walker Road in the town of Leyden. Deputies arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

It appeared that a subject broke into the residence via a rear door and allegedly stole $1,000 in cash. Deputies also saw damage to a door and multiple windows. Upon further investigation, authorities reviewed video footage and identified Kirk as the alleged suspect.

She was located the following day and taken into custody. Kirk is charged with second degree burglary, fourth degree grand larceny and third degree criminal mischief.

Kirk was arraigned in the town of West Turin Court and held on $10,000 cash bail.