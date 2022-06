(UPDATE) — The northbound left lane of I-81 between exit 49 and exit 50 was reopened to traffic at 8:20 a.m.

ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — 1-81 in Jefferson County is currently experiencing lane closures.

According to authorities, the left lane of 1-81 northbound was closed Tuesday morning between exit 49 and exit 50 in the town of Orleans.

This is due to a crash that occurred at 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates on this lane closure as information is provided.