WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – A segment of Arsenal Street in Watertown will be partially shut down for the next few days.

City construction crews will be doing road Arsenal Street between Sherman Street and Public Square. Traffic coming from the west will be detoured to Court Street.

The work is expected to last through Wednesday, October 18. Arsenal Street will have a lane open for drivers going east.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.