FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A main road on the Fort Drum military installation will be closed next week.

According to Fort Drum officials, Lewis Avenue will be closed on Thursday, August 18 at the intersections of Lewis Avenue and 4th Street, as well as Lewis Avenue and Tigris River Valley Road.

These closures are due to a water main installation project on Lewis Avenue.

Motorists are urged to use caution and follow detour signs around construction vehicles, work areas and workers during the project.