WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Interstate 81 in Watertown is closed as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to a crash involving several vehicles, including tractor trailers.

I-81 South is closed between Exit 45 and Exit 44.

A portion of Interstate 81, between Exit 45 and Exit 44, has been closed in Watertown due to a crash on Wednesday, February 1. (511NY)

Some details regarding the accidents were posted to the Red Lights for Firefighters Live Local Emergency Incidents Facebook page. Several vehicles have been reported to be involved in the accident, including cars, trucks and tractor trailers.

A recent update included details of 12 vehicles being involved, including four tractor trailer. Officials have requested a bus to help transport those involved in the crash, according to comment updates in the post.

ABC50 will update this story once this portion I-81 South has reopened.