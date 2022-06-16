OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of the Maple City Trail in Ogdensburg will soon be closed for public use.

To facilitate repairs, the Crescent Park portion of the Maple City Trail is set to be closed until further notice beginning July 5, 2022.

According to Ogdensburg’s Department of Planning and Development, this work is being done to repair damage caused by flooding in 2017 and 2019 on the trial and the Oswegatchie Seawall.

The trail will subsequently be closed in three locations, including just south of the Pedestrian Bridge, at the top of the stairs behind the U.S. Post Office and at Mechanic Street, just north of Crescent Place.

This project is being supported by the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. Work is being done by local contractor J.E. Sheehan.

Those with questions are asked to call the Ogdensburg Planning Office at 315-393-7150.