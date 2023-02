Update: The portion of Route 12 in Pamelia, between Mustard Road and Perch Lake Road, that temporarily closed on Wednesday has reopened as of 1:25 p.m.

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have temporarily closed a portion of Route 12 in Pamelia due to a crash.

Route 12 is closed between Mustard Road and Perch Lake Road as of 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Route 12 between Perch Lake Road and Mustard Road in the Town of Pamelia, Jefferson County (511NY)

ABC50 will update this story when the road has reopened.