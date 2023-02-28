UPDATE: The portion of Route 3 in Carthage that was closed due to a malfunctioning railroad crossing signal has reopened as of 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday. The malfunction has been repaired and access to the road between Bender Lane and Alexandria Street has been restored.

CARTHAGE, N.Y (WWTI) — Both lanes of Route 3 in the village of Carthage are closed between Bender Lane and Alexandria Street due to a malfunctioning railroad crossing signal.

The road is closed as of 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

This story will be updated once we receive confirmation that the road has reopened.