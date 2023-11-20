LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A part of New York State Route 180 will now bear the name of fallen firefighter Peyton Morse.

A ceremony on Saturday, November 18 unveiled the new “Firefighter Peyton L S Morse Memorial Highway” in Morse’s hometown of LaFargeville.

Local dignitaries like State Senator Mark Walczyk and State Assemblyman Scott Gray were on hand to give remarks and to help dedicate the highway.

Morse died in March of 2021 after suffering a medical emergency while training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls. He was training to become a full-time member of the Watertown City Fire Department.

The Morse family filed a lawsuit against the State of New York that’s still in the court system.

Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office