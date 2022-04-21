WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Washington Street will be closed on Friday.

According to the City of Watertown Department of Public Works, crews will be performing tree work in the 500 and 600 blocks of Washington Street on April 22.

This work is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. However, two-way traffic will remain open by utilizing the center turning lane.

Public Works crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control. They plan to install temporary barricades, signage and have on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.

Delays should be anticipated if traveling in this area. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes if possible. If in this area, extreme caution when encountering work crews and zones is recommended.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Friday, April 22.