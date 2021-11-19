Portion of Leray Street in Watertown to be closed on Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Leray Street in Watertown is set to be closed throughout the daytime hours on Friday.

According to city officials, Crews from the City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works are scheduled to perform sewer repairs on the street. This will require the 500 block of Leray Street to be closed to traffic beginning in the morning on November 19.

This will impact traffic between West Main Street and West Lynde Street. Both northbound and southbound traffic is set to be detoured around the work area.

Crews will be following a standard protocol to establish traffic control through temporary barricades, signage and having on-site flag men throughout the duration of the project.

Local motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this construction project. If travel in the area is required, motorists are asked to use extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

Work is expected to be completed on Leray Street by 4 p.m. on Friday, November 19.