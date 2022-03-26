WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown announced various vacancies on the City’s Boards and Commissions and is looking for residents who may be interested in filling the positions.

According to the Watertown City Manager Kenneth Mix, Board and Commission members provide input on a variety of issues affecting the City. As of March 25, the city had positions open on various City Boards including the Board of Assessment Review, Board of Ethics, Empire Zone, Jefferson County Community Action, Planning Council, Planning Board, Transportation Commission, and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Specifically, there is one vacancy on the Board of Assessment Review which requires members to serve a five-year term and attend a one-day training session prior to serving. According to the City, knowledge of local property values or general knowledge of the City is very helpful in the position.

The position on the City’s Board of Ethics is a one-year term and focuses on conflicts of interest, future or private employment, acceptance of gifts, and the disclosure of confidential information. There is a two-year term available as a member of the Community Action Planning Council which focuses on providing programs for low-income families.

There are three positions available on the City’s Empire Zone Administration Board which requires members to serve a three-year term. The board usually meets once every two months and is responsible for setting the policies of the Zone, overseeing the business of the Zone, and the work done by the Zone Coordinator.

The available position on the Planning Board is a seven-year term that focuses on reviewing development proposals for adherence to Zoning regulations, harmony with the Comprehensive Plan, as well as consistency with other adopted City policies and plans. There are two vacancies on the Transportation Commission which is a two-year term that requires members to take part in discussions and planning of many of the aspects of transit operations.

The last available position is on the Zoning Board of Appeals. Members serve a five-year term and hear three main types of requests including area variances, use variances, and interpretations.

Although appointments to the Boards and Commissions are done by the Council, the Mayor with Council

endorsement, or the City Manager, the City is looking for residents who are interested in volunteering for any of the positions. Those interested should send an email to lharp@watertown-ny.gov with a letter of interest, including their background and experience.

More information on the Boards and Commissions and available positions can be found on the City’s website.