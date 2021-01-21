Possible Chick-Fil-A coming to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Attention all fried chicken lovers.

Chick-fil-a may be coming to Watertown.

According to Watertown City Planner Michael Lumbis, a site plan has been submitted for approval to build a Chick-fil-a at the Old Ruby Tuesday’s site at 1290 Arsenal Street in Watertown, NY.

Lumbis shared that builders for the restaurant are also submitting an appeal to build closed to the property line. This appeal will be seen in front of the City Zoning Board of Appeals.

Plans for the 5,000 square foot restaurant will go in front of the City Planning Board on February 2, the Zoning Board of Appeals on February 15 and then an application will be submitted to Watertown City Council in March 2020.

Lumbis stated that he believes plans for Watertown’s Chick-fil-a will be approved well before construction starts, which will most likely begin later in 2021.

Bring on the waffle fries.