Possible COVID-19 exposure at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino

AWKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center is alerting the community regarding potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s EOC has confirmed that an employee of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort tested positive for the coronavirus on October 16. The EOC however added that the individuals was wearing a mask and followed all safety measure while on the property.

The Tribe’s EOC is alerting the community of potential exposure to the virus on the following days:

October 14

October 15

October 16

Those who were present at the Casino at the listed dates are encouraged to monitor their health and if COVID-19 symptoms develop, to contact their healthcare provider.

The Tribe confirmed that the individual is currently in isolation and the Franklin County Public Health Department is working to conduct contact tracing.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to ribe community members, Akwesasne business employees and employees of local school districts. The testing will be available on October 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

