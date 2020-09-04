Possible COVID-19 exposure at Massena bar and grill

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has alerted the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a local establishment.

The department asks those who visited Coach’s Corner, 191 Park Avenue, Massena on August 28, 2020 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.m to be tested for COVID-19 and monitor symptoms.

Those who believed they were exposed should monitor their temperature twice a day for 14 day and call their healthcare provider if fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea develop.

Testing is available through local hospital systems:

St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655

Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

