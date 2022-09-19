WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Traffic may be delayed on Watertown’s Bradley Street beginning Tuesday.

The City of Watertown’s Water Distribution Department and Department of Public Works will be performing road repairs on both Bradley and Burdick streets.

City officials confirmed that the North Bound Lane that leaves the city on Route 12 will be shifted to Center Lane. This will block traffic in the South Bound Lane from turning onto Burdick Street.

As a result, Burdick Street will be closed from Morrison Street to Bradley street.

These traffic changes will take place on both September 20 and September 21, however, work will be completed by 4 p.m. each day.

Water Distribution crews are set to follow standard protocol to establish traffic control on-site while the project in underway.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes during this time. If traveling through this area, all should use extreme caution when encountering work crews.