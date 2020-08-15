Postal service introduces forever stamp to honor centennial of Women’s Suffrage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Postal Service is honoring the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment.

A new Forever stamp, 19th Amendment: Women Vote, will be issued by the U.S. Postal Service, with a dedication ceremony on August 22.

19th Amendment: Women Vote, USPS, available August 22, 2020

According to USPS, the stamp itself was inspired by historic photographs and features a stylized illustration of suffragists marching in a parade or other public demonstration. The clothes and banners display the official colors of the National Woman’s Party, purple, white and gold.

The 19th amendment was added to the United States Constitution on August 26 1920.

Pre-orders for the 19th Amendment: Women Vote stamps can be made online.

