Potential COVID-19 exposure at Salmon Run Mall American Eagle

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community members have been alerted of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service has confirmed a potential COVID-19 exposure at American Eagle at the Salmon Run Mall.

Those who visited the retail store on the following dates and times are at risk for being exposed to COVID-19:

November 7: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

November 8: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

November 9: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those who believe they were present at American Eagle are urged to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through November 23, 2020.

Jefferson County Public Health Service recommends individuals to stay home and contact their healthcare provider if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Potential COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

