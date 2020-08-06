Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canton Christian Fellowship Center

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is alerting members of the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure.
According to the department, those who attended services at the Christian Fellowship Center at the 25 Court Street in Canton on Sunday, August 2, 2020, during the hours of 10:00 AM – 11:00 am have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Those who were present at this location on August 2 are encouraged by the health department to be tested for COVID-19.
All are urged to monitor their temperature twice a day for two weeks, and if symptoms develop, call a healthcare provider.
Testing is available through local hospital systems:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
All questions should be directed to the St Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.
