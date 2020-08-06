Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canton Christian Fellowship Center

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is alerting members of the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to the department, those who attended services at the Christian Fellowship Center at the 25 Court Street in Canton on Sunday, August 2, 2020, during the hours of 10:00 AM – 11:00 am have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Those who were present at this location on August 2 are encouraged by the health department to be tested for COVID-19.

All are urged to monitor their temperature twice a day for two weeks, and if symptoms develop, call a healthcare provider.

Testing is available through local hospital systems:

St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655

Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

All questions should be directed to the St Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.

