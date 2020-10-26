Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canton Dunkin’, Mountain Mart

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI)– The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is alerting the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local business.

St. Lawrence County Public Health has announced, that following contact tracing, a potential COVID-19 exposure occurred at the Canton Dunkin’ and Mountain Mart #106, on October 19 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Health Department is urging those who were present at the location at the listed time and date to be tested for COVID-19, as well as monitor temperature twice daily for 14 days. Those who develop additional symptoms are recommended to call their healthcare provider.

Further symptoms for the coronavirus include:

Fever

Chills

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Muscles or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Testing is available through local hospital systems:

St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655

Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132

Those with further questions are being guided to contact the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315- 386-2325.

