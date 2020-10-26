Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canton Dunkin’, Mountain Mart

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI)– The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is alerting the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local business.
St. Lawrence County Public Health has announced, that following contact tracing, a potential COVID-19 exposure occurred at the Canton Dunkin’ and Mountain Mart #106, on October 19 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The Health Department is urging those who were present at the location at the listed time and date to be tested for COVID-19, as well as monitor temperature twice daily for 14 days. Those who develop additional symptoms are recommended to call their healthcare provider.
Further symptoms for the coronavirus include:
- Fever
- Chills
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Muscles or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Testing is available through local hospital systems:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
Those with further questions are being guided to contact the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315- 386-2325.
