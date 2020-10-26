Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canton Dunkin’, Mountain Mart

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI)– The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is alerting the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local business.

St. Lawrence County Public Health has announced, that following contact tracing, a potential COVID-19 exposure occurred at the Canton Dunkin’ and Mountain Mart #106, on October 19 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Health Department is urging those who were present at the location at the listed time and date to be tested for COVID-19, as well as monitor temperature twice daily for 14 days. Those who develop additional symptoms are recommended to call their healthcare provider.

Further symptoms for the coronavirus include:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fatigue
  • Muscles or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Testing is available through local hospital systems:

  • St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
  • Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
  • Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
  • Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132

Those with further questions are being guided to contact the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315- 386-2325.

