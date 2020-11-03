Potential COVID-19 exposure at Gouverneur church

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community members are being warned of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is alerting the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur, N.Y.
According to the Health Department, those who attended mass services at the Church on October 25 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. are receommnded to be tested for COVID-19.
Additionally, individuals are urged to monitor temperature twice daily, and contact healthcare providers if further symptoms develop.
COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Testing is available through local hospital systems:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
LATEST STORIES:
- Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19
- Candidates North Country voters will see on their ballots
- Albany County preps for 2020 Election Day
- Striking images of businesses boarded up for Election Day in 15 major US cities
- Over 76% of requested North Country absentee ballots have been returned
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.