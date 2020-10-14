Potential COVID-19 exposure at high popular Canton coffeeshop

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents are being alerted possible COVID-19 exposure at a local coffeeshop.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has released that a potential COVID-19 exposure occurred at Park Bros. Bagels and Coffee in Canton.

The Department is urging patrons who visited the business on October 10, 2020 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to be tested for COVID-19 and monitor health.

SLCPHD also recommends all who visited Park Bros. Bagel and Coffee at the stated time to monitor temperature twice a day for 14 days. Those who develop fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea should contact their healthcare provider.

Testing is available through local hospital systems:

St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655

Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132

