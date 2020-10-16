Potential COVID-19 exposure at Madrid Hometown Cafe

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents in St. Lawrence County are being alerted of a possible coronavirus exposure at a local cafe.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Hometown Cafe in Madrid, New York.

The Department stated that those who visited the Hometown Cafe on October 10, 2020 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. are at potential risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

SLCPH encourages those who believe they were present at this location on October 10 to be tested for the coronavirus and monitor symptoms, including monitoring their temperature twice a day for 14 days.

Additionally, those who develop symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea, are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Testing for the coronavirus is available through local hospital systems:

St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655

Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132

