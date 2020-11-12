Potential COVID-19 exposure at Meadows Diner in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County Public Health has issued a notice of potential COVID-19 exposure at Meadows Diner on Co. Rd. 27 in Canton.

According to a release from Public Health, individuals who were at the diner on November 3 from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.

St. Lawrence County Public Health recommends anyone who believes they were present at that location during the dates and times mentioned above should be tested for COVID-19 and monitor how they’re feeling.

If potentially exposed, individuals are encouraged to monitor their temperature twice per day for 14 days and call their healthcare provider for further guidance if they develop the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or funny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

Testing in St. Lawrence County is available at the following locations:

St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655

Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132

St. Lawrence County Public Health is stressing the importance of wearing a mask when in public, at work or with others not part of your household, practicing safe distancing and washing your hands.

