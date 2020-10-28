Potential COVID-19 exposure at Ogdensburg’s Busters Sports Bar

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is alerting the community of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has reported that following contact tracing of an active coronavirus case, a possible COVID-19 exposure occurred at Busters Sports Bar and Restaurant in Ogdensburg, N.Y.
According to the Department, this occured on October 23 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Those who believe they were present at the location on the listed date, are being encouraged by SLCPH to be tested for COVID-19, monitor symptoms and take their temperature twice a day, for 14 days.
Additionally, those who develop fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.
COVID-19 Testing is available through local hospital systems:
• St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
• Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
• Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
• Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
