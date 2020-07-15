Potential COVID-19 exposure at Potsdam bar and restaurant

POTSDAM, N.Y (WWTI) –The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning customers of 1/2 Ton’s Bar and Grill of a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Those patron’s who visited the restaurant on July 11 2020 between 6pm- 10 pm, are at risk for a potential exposure to the virus.
If you believe you were present at this location, at this date/time, please call the St Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.
According to the St. Lawrence County Health Department, those who think they have been exposed should monitor their temperature twice a day for 14 days.
Those who develop symptoms – a fever greater than 100.4, cough and/or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider for further guidance. Tell them that you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
