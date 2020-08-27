Potential COVID-19 exposure at St. Lawrence Centre Mall

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is alerting residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple establishments.

An individual who tested possible for the COVID-19 virus visited the following locations at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall on August 22 between 12:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

  • Angel Nails 287 Leslie Rd, Massena, NY 13662
  • JCPenney at St. Lawrence Centre Mall, 6100 Mall Road, Massena, NY 13662
  • Maurices at St. Lawrence Centre Mall, 6100 Mall Road, Massena, NY 13662

SLPHD recommends those who believe they were present at these locations between the listed times to be tested for COVID-19 and monitor their temperature twice daily for 14 days.

If further symptoms develop individuals should call healthcare providers for further guidance.

Testing is available through local hospital systems:

  • St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
  • Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
  • Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

