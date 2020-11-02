Potential COVID-19 exposure confirmed in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — A potential COVID-19 exposure has been reported in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has notified the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a business in the southern portion of Akwesasne. The Center confirmed that individual tested positive for COVID-19 and self-disclosed their test results during a social media live feed on November 1, 2020.

According the the Emergency Operations Center, the individual who tested positive place of business is located on Route 37 between Truck Stop #9 and Brass Horse Pizzeria. Potential exposure to the coronavirus was between October 25 through October 30.

The SRMT EOC stated that those who came in contact with the individual between the listed time period is at risk for exposure to the coronavirus. Those who came in contact are being asked to self-quarantine and be tested for COVID-19.

Additionally, a drive-thru COVID-19 test collectio clinic will be held in Akwesasne from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 3, November 10 and November 17. These clinics will be held at the former-IGA Building.

Individual’s may also schedule testing by calling the Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321 or Mountain Medical Services at (518) 521-3322.

