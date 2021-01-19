Potential COVID-19 exposure confirmed on Plattsburgh-Potsdam North Country Express bus route

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A potential COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed on a North Country Express bus route.

The Clinton County Health Department has confirmed a potential COVID-19 exposure on the North Country Express, Plattsburgh to Potsdam, New York bus route.

According to the Health Department, those who rode the bus on January 11 through January 14, 2021 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Clinton County Health Department recommends those passengers to self monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms over the 14-day period from the date of potential exposure.

COVID-19 symptoms can include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Chills

Loss of sense of taste and smell

If any resident is experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting medical provider or an urgent care center.