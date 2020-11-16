Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Canton diner

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak throughout the community. Multiple COVID-19 potential exposures have been reported.
St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has confirmed the potential for being exposed to the coronavirus the Meadows Diner in Canton.
SLCPHD stated that those who were at the business at the listed dates and times are at risk for exposure to COVID-19.
Meadows Diner, 5835 County Road 27, Canton NY
- November 15, 2020 between 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
St. Lawrence County Public Health Department stated that those who believe they were at the listed locations at these times are recommended to be tested for COVID-19.
Additionally, individuals are recommended to monitor their temperature twice daily for 14 days and contact health providers in further symptoms develop.
COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
COVID-19 testing is available through local hospital systems:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
