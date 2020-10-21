Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Lowville church

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The community is being alerted of the potential for exposure to the coronavirus at a local church.

Lewis County Public Health Agency has confirmed that individuals may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church on New York State Route 812. According to Public Health, this gathering took place on October 11, 2020.

Determination for potential exposure to COVID-19 was determined following a recent uptick in cases in Lewis County.

LCPH is asking those who were attendance at the October 11 religious gathering to call 315-376-5108.

For additional information on COVID-19, visit lewiscountypublichealth.com or call (315) 376-5453. Those with COVID-19 related questions or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at (315) 376-9678.

