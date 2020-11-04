Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Potsdam bar

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A potential COVID exposure has been reported at a local bar.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is alerting the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Barking Dog Saloon in Potsdam, NY.

According to the Department, those who were at the establishment on October 25 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.

SLCPHD is urging those who believe they were present at the Barking Dog Saloon at the listed time to be tested for COVID-19, and monitor their temperature twice daily for 14 days.

Additionally, the Department recommends those who develop further COVID-19 symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.

COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Testing is available through local hospital systems:

• St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240

• Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655

• Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

• Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132

