Potential COVID-19 exposures at two Lewis County businesses

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are being alerted for potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The Lewis County Public Health Agency confirmed that following positive COVID-19 cases, and contact tracing, two establishments were identified as locations of potential exposure.

Lewis County Public Health stated that individuals that visited the following may be at risk for contracing the coronavirus:

Hook and Ladder, 6253 Salmon River Rd, Lowville on October 18, 2020 between 2-4 pm

Pioneer Cafe, Route 12, Glenfield on October 13, 2020 between 1:30-2:15 pm

Those were believe they were at the locations stated above at the dates and times listed are being urged to contact Public Health at (315) 376-5108.

For additional information on COVID-19, visit lewiscountypublichealth.com or call (315) 376-5453. COVID-19 related questions can be directed to Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at (315) 376-9678.

