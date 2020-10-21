Potential COVID-19 exposures at wake, funeral services in St. Lawrence County

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning residents of possible exposures to the coronavirus.

St. Lawrence County Public Health released two notices of potential COVID-19 exposures on October 21, 2020. Potential exposures occurred at St. Therese’s Church in Nicholville, N.Y. and the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Massena N.Y.

According to the Health Department, those who attended funeral services at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on October 12 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. were at risk for potential exposure.

Additionally, those who attended wake services at St. Therese’s Church on October 11 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. ad 8 p.m. have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Those who believe they were present at either locations are being urged by SLCPHD to be tested for COVID-19, as well as monitor symptoms for 14 days.

St. Lawrence County Health also stated that those who develop fever, chills, cough, shortness of

breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or

smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, to contact their healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Testing is available through local hospital systems:

• St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240

• Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655

• Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

• Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132

