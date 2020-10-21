Potential COVID-19 exposures at wake, funeral services in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is warning residents of possible exposures to the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County Public Health released two notices of potential COVID-19 exposures on October 21, 2020. Potential exposures occurred at St. Therese’s Church in Nicholville, N.Y. and the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Massena N.Y.
According to the Health Department, those who attended funeral services at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on October 12 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. were at risk for potential exposure.
Additionally, those who attended wake services at St. Therese’s Church on October 11 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. ad 8 p.m. have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Those who believe they were present at either locations are being urged by SLCPHD to be tested for COVID-19, as well as monitor symptoms for 14 days.
St. Lawrence County Health also stated that those who develop fever, chills, cough, shortness of
breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or
smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, to contact their healthcare provider.
COVID-19 Testing is available through local hospital systems:
- • St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- • Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- • Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- • Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
