Potsdam and Whitehall to receive $5 million in USDA funding for water quality improvements

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Potsdam and the Town of Whitehall is set to receive over $5 million.

The two St. Lawrence County areas will be awarded rural development funding from the USDA totaling in $5,655,000.

Potsdam will receive $1,895,000 for water tank renovation to provide clean water to residents. And Whitehall will receive the remaining $3,760,00 for sewer renovations.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced the funding on September 22, focusing on water quality.

“I am proud to announce this significant funding for two North Country towns,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “These tax dollars will be returned to our district to complete much needed sewer system replacements and to improve water quality for residents.”

