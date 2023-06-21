POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Potsdam Brass Quintet will start the Summer Chamber Music Series with a Classy, Brassy Ice Cream Social, according to a press release.

Festivities will start on Saturday, July 1 at 1 p.m. at the Childwold Memorial Presbyterian Church. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs to enjoy music with cake and ice cream as an outreach initiative of the Orchestra of Northern New York and The Secret Sits Pro Musica Ensembles, Gull Pond, NY, and Athens, GA.

The Potsdam Brass Quintet (WWTI/Kathy Del Guidice)

The quintet celebrates its 55th Anniversary in 2023, having performed in concert throughout much of the U.S. and Canada, including New York’s Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The Chamber Music Series includes four more concerts, presented on Thursdays and Fridays at Childwold and the Potsdam Presbyterian Church respectively. The performances begin at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

Performing on July 6 and 7 will be Adirondika Pro Musica, a chamber quartet playing light classical works — Kenneth Andrews, Liesl Doty, Scott Woolweaver, and Karen Kaderavek–, joined by Sebastian Buhts.

Scott Woolweaver (WWTI/Kathy Del Guidice)

Liesl Doty (WWTI/Kathy Del Guidice)

Karen Kaderavek (WWTI/Kathy Del Guidice)

Sebastian Buhts (WWTI/Kathy Del Guidice)

Kenneth Andrews (WWTI/Kathy Del Guidice)

Performing on July 13 and 14 will be Paul Meyers, presenting favorites from The Great American Songbook.

Paul Meyers (WWTI/Kathy Del Guidice)

Performing on August 10 and 11 will be Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan performing original and traditional songs and tunes from the Adirondacks.

Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan (WWTI/Kathy Del Guidice)

Finally on August 31 and September 1 Donald George and Margaret Chalker with Broadway Memories & Light Opera will finish out the series.

Margaret Chalker (WWTI/Kathy Del Guidice)

Donald George (WWTI/Kathy Del Guidice)

More information is available on the Orchestra of Northern New York’s website, or by phone at 315-212-3440.