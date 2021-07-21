Potsdam cancels elementary school summer programs following power outage

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Potsdam Central School District has cancelled its elementary summer school programs for the day due to a power outage.

According to Potsdam Superintendent Joann Chambers, district summer school programs will not take place on Wednesday, July 21 following a power outage. This cancellation applies to all district and BOCES classes.

However, Chambers confirmed that summer school will resume on Thursday, July 22.

This was first announced on Tuesday night following severe thunderstorms in the region.