POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Potsdam students were returned home after getting on the bus on Friday.

The Potsdam Central School District announced on its website and Facebook on January 28 that it was forced to cancel school for the day last minute.

According to the District, this immediate closure was due to a 12-inch water main break within a building on campus.

By the time this was announced, some Potsdam Middle and High School students had already been picked up by schools buses. These students were all returned home.

