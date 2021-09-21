Potsdam car crash kills man from Madrid

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A car crash on Monday killed a St. Lawrence County man.

According to New York State Police, on September 22, a motor vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of County Route 34 and State Highway 310 in the town of Potsdam.

Police confirmed that a 2007 Nissan Frontier operated by James R. Murray, 78, of Madrid, was traveling east on County Route 34 when he failed to yield the right of way to a 1996 International Farm Truck operated by Raymond H. Pearson, Jr., 71, of Canton. Pearson was traveling south on State Highway 310.

Murray was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital following the accident. He later died from his injuries.