Potsdam Central School District limits spectators for fall athletics

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As fall sports kicked off this week at the Potsdam Central School District, the athletic department has detailed further regulations.

Potsdam released new rules for spectators attending athletic competitions for ongoing fall sports. Potsdam Athletics announced on September 22 that two spectators are allowed to attend events following New York State guidance.

Athletics at the St. Lawrence County district will compete within Section X of NYSPHSAA.

Currently, only low and moderate-risk sports are permitted to compete as per New York Public High School Sports Association guidance. These sports include cross country, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, soccer, swimming and diving and tennis.

Fall seasons for football, volleyball

