Potsdam Central School shifts to remote learning through November 30

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a COVID-19 outbreak in St. Lawrence County, Potsdam Central School District has provided an update regarding instruction.

Potsdam Central School District Superintendent Joann Chambers shared on Facebook on November 13 that a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed, and two cases are suspected among the District’s transportation staff.

Chambers stated “to protect the health and safety” the District will switch to remote instruction through November 30, 2020.

Superintendent Chambers stated the following, urging families to prepare for possible changes after November 30.

St. Lawrence County is currently experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, and the county has declared a state of emergency. We are communicating frequently with Public Health to assess the situation and may plan for an extended period of remote learning if the current public health crisis warrants it. While we do not have plans for remote learning beyond November 30th at this juncture, families should prepare for the possibility of a long-term closure. Potsdam Superintendent Joann Chambers

As of November 13, seven confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported from Potsdam Central School District.

LATEST STORIES: