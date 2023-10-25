POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Students in the Potsdam Central School District will be getting free breakfast and lunch starting on December 1

The district announced the news on the website on Wednesday, October 25. This implementation results from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) expanding access to the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

The provision allows eligible schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs to offer free school meals to all students.

Potsdam said that no further action is required of parents and that the change will take place automatically.