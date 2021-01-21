Potsdam criminal justice student receives SUNY Police Chief Association award

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A student from SUNY Potsdam has received a Police Chief Association award.

The State University of New York has announced recipients of their 2020 SUNY Police Chief Association awards. The awards recognized 45 individuals at a virtual ceremony and ranged from longtime university police leaders, investigators, lieutenants, new offers and SUNY students.

SUNY Potsdam Criminal Justice Student Trent Weston was one of the recipients. Weston was one of two to specifically receive the Dr. McBride Criminal Justice Student Achievement Award.

According to SUNY, Weston is the nephew of Chief of University Police at Canton Timothy M. Ashley II and the grandson of Retired Chief Timothy M. Ashley. Weston is in his junior year at SUNY Potsdam and has been a dispatcher for the University Police Department for two years.

SUNY Potsdam stated the following.

“Trent is a thoughtful and caring person and a positive member of our campus community. He often reports concerns and seeks assistance for other students needing help. Trent is in good academic standing and is well deserving of the SUNY Police Chiefs Association Dr. McBride Criminal Justice Student Achievement Award.”

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras also congratulated all 2020 Police Chief Association Award Recipients.

On behalf of the State University of New York, I want to extend my sincere congratulations to this year’s award recipients and give thanks to all of our law enforcement personnel who work tirelessly each and every day to keep us safe,” said Chancellor Malatras. “2020 was a year of unprecedented challenge, and you managed to save lives, deescalate situations that could have turned deadly, and serve as role models. We asked you to do more, and you stepped up without hesitation. Today and every day you are a great source of pride for our entire university system.”

A full list of 2020 award recipients can be found on the SUNY website.