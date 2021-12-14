WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winds that resulted in heavy damage across the North Country reached almost 70 miles per hour in some locations.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo and Burlington released its highest winds reports following a severe wind storm that primarily hit Northern and Western New York on Saturday, December 11.

In the North Country, Malone had the highest wind speed at 7:15 p.m. on December 11 of 73 mph. However, wind speeds throughout St. Lawrence County nearly reached 70 mph as early as 6 p.m. All highest winds for the county are listed below:

Edwardsville: 68 mph at 6:05 p.m.

Potsdam Airport: 67 mph at 7:15 p.m.

Massena Airport: 64 mph at 6:55 p.m. on December 12

After collecting additional reports this morning, here's our final summary of maximum wind gusts observed last night. You can view the full list of reports here: https://t.co/7BGKAzhCy6. To see a full list of damage reports, go to https://t.co/sXt31PECRc. #NYwx #VTwx pic.twitter.com/IrawkKmoeZ — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 12, 2021

In Jefferson County wind speeds also neared 70 mph. However, they began before 6 p.m. and included communities along Lake Ontario. The highest logged wind speeds are listed below:

Fort Drum Airfield: 66 mph at 5:51 p.m.

Cape Vincent: 65 mph at 6:10 p.m.

Wellesley Island 63 mph at 7:40 p.m.

Watertown Airport: 59 mph at 6:19 p.m.

Here is the summary of all the reports that we received from yesterday's #windstorm across the area: https://t.co/s7xMXJLNUD



The map for this 15 page report is attached below. pic.twitter.com/8agfcJ8ZBo — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 12, 2021

Lewis County towns also saw wind speeds in the mid-60s. This included Harrisburg where winds hit 65 mph at 7:40 p.m.

Both reports following the weekend storm can be found on the National Weather Service Buffalo and Burlington websites.