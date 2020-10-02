POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Potsdam Central School District will return high school students to in person instruction next week.
The Potsdam district announced to families this week that students attending Potsdam Senior High School will be returning to in-person instruction on Monday, October 5. The district made this decision following no confirmed COVID-19 cases related to students or staff at the high school.
PHS released the following schedule below to maintain the previously released hybrid instruction:
- Monday, October 5: Cohort A synchronous remote learning & Cohorts B/C asynchronous remote learning
- Tuesday, October 6: Cohort A synchronous remote learning & Cohorts B/C asynchronous remote learning
- Wednesday October 7: Cohort B synchronous remote learning & Cohorts A/C asynchronous remote learning
- Thursday, October 8: Cohort B synchronous remote learning & Cohorts A/C asynchronous remote learning
- Friday, October 9: All cohorts asynchronous remote learning
PCSD also announced that interscholastic athletics will begin on Monday, October 5 and all interested participants must register on the districts website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watertown Golf Club to remain open through mid-October
- Dry, cool weekend ahead for North Country
- How age and weight increase the risk of coronavirus complications
- Potsdam High School students to return to in-person instruction, interscholastic athletics October 5
- Final jobs report before Election Day: US unemployment drops to 7.9%; 661,000 jobs added
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.