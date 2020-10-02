Potsdam High School students to return to in-person instruction, interscholastic athletics October 5

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Potsdam Central School District will return high school students to in person instruction next week.

The Potsdam district announced to families this week that students attending Potsdam Senior High School will be returning to in-person instruction on Monday, October 5. The district made this decision following no confirmed COVID-19 cases related to students or staff at the high school.

PHS released the following schedule below to maintain the previously released hybrid instruction:

Monday, October 5: Cohort A synchronous remote learning & Cohorts B/C asynchronous remote learning

Tuesday, October 6: Cohort A synchronous remote learning & Cohorts B/C asynchronous remote learning

Wednesday October 7: Cohort B synchronous remote learning & Cohorts A/C asynchronous remote learning

Thursday, October 8: Cohort B synchronous remote learning & Cohorts A/C asynchronous remote learning

Friday, October 9: All cohorts asynchronous remote learning

PCSD also announced that interscholastic athletics will begin on Monday, October 5 and all interested participants must register on the districts website.

