POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Potsdam will host its final design workshop the Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded Downtown Streetscape Enhancement and Riverwalk Project.

The public is welcome to attend the session slated for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 3 at the Potsdam Village Police Station, 2 Park Street. The community room will be accessible for people with disabilities.

Potsdam was awarded $10 million from New York State for downtown improvement projects. The village got $4.5 million in grant funding from the state for the project.

The meeting will be live-streamed on Facebook and a recording will stay on the village’s page for later viewing.

The concept drawings for the improvements are available for the public viewing and comment. The plans are being displayed in the Civic Center Board Room that is also at 2 Park Street in the village.

Written comments will be accepted until Tuesday, August 8. They can be emailed to fhanss@vi.potsdam.ny.us or mailed to Village Planning Director Frederick Hanss at P.O. Box 5168, Potsdam, NY 13676.