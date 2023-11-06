POTSDAM — Applications are now available for local families to receive assistance from the Potsdam Holiday Fund program.

The program provides gifts and vouchers for warm clothing and food to area families with children and to senior citizens in need. College students that also have children in need of assistance are eligible as well.

The program is being coordinated by a number of volunteers in the community. The Potsdam Holiday Fund serves residents in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop.

Applications may be picked up at the following locations:

• Potsdam: Potsdam IGA, Potsdam Save-A-Lot, Potsdam Neighborhood Center, Evergreen Park Office, Lawrence Avenue Apartments (Debra Drive) Apartments Office, Midtown Apartments Office, Mayfield Apartments Office, Potsdam High School Guidance Office, Canton-Potsdam Hospital Corporate Communications Office and Potsdam Head Start.

• SUNY Potsdam: Northeast Education Program and Campus Food Pantry.

• Clarkson University: Dean of Students Office and Food Pantry.

• Canton: Renewal House, Cerebral Palsy of the North Country, One Stop Career Center, St. Lawrence County Community Services, Office for the Aging, Social Services, Public Health, and Youth Advocates.

• Hannawa Falls: Post Office, Helping Hands of Potsdam, Inc.

• Hopkinton: Library and town office

• Madrid: Post Office

• Nicholville and Fort Jackson: Post Office

• West Stockholm: Post Office

• Winthrop: Post Office

The application and income guidelines are also available online at www.potsdamholidayfund.org/apply.

The new phone number for the Potsdam Holiday Fund is 315-323-5960.

The deadline for the applications is Thursday, November 30. Applications may be mailed to the Potsdam Holiday Fund, PO Box 827, Potsdam, NY 13676 or put in the Potsdam Holiday Fund mailbox by the red door of the Potsdam United Methodist church.

The Potsdam Holiday Fund asks that applications be submitted early. Applications will not be accepted after the November 30 deadline.

Families who qualify will receive a letter from the Potsdam Holiday Fund with information on when and where they can pick up their vouchers for clothing, gifts or food.

Like in the past, applicants are asked to provide verification of income and age for all members of their household. The guidelines for eligibility are the same as the guidelines used by the Potsdam Neighborhood Center.