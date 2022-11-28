POTSDAM, N.Y (WWTI) — A Potsdam man was arrested following a domestic disturbance call to police on Saturday, according to a press release from NYSP.

Police responded to the call at a residence in the town of Parishville on the evening of November 26. Police say a verbal argument turned physical when 31-year-old Christopher Dihrberg of Potsdam allegedly placed his hands around another person’s neck.

Dihrberg then allegedly left the room to locate a gun and threatened the person before slashing sheets with a pocket knife, according to an initial investigation by NYSP.

Police say the person was able to get away to wait for law enforcement to arrive.

Dihrberg was charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to police.

Police say Dihrberg was arraigned in the Town of Parishville Court and released under the supervision of probation.