POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested in connection to a stolen boat in Potsdam.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, patrols responded to a report of a larceny on Sweeny Road in the Town of Potsdam on July 19, 2022.

An investigation named 40-year-old Michael S. Luca as the suspect, alleging that he stole a boat and attempted to disguise the vessel by removing distinguishing parts. The Sheriff’s Office said that Luca also removed the Vehicle Identification Number of both the trailer and boat.

Subsequently, on August 10, Luca was arrested on the charges of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, two counts of Defacing a Vehicle Identification Number and Auto Stripping in the Third Degree.

Luca was arraigned in Pierrepont Town Court where he was released to appear in court at a later date.