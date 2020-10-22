Potsdam Man arrested for placing LSD packets on doors of four law enforcement buildings in July

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Potsdam Man has been arrested following an investigation of placed LSD packets.

The St. Lawrence Sheriff’s Office has completed the investigation following incidents where an individual placed packets containing LSD on the doorsteps of four law enforcement buildings. Deputies have arrested Marko L. Jukic of Potsdam for the incidents that occurred July 18 through 19 of this year.

Deputies stated that Jukic placed these packets on the doors of the Public Safety Building in Canton, the Potsdam Police Department, Norwood Police Department and Norfolk Police Department.

Jukic was arrested on October 21, and charged with four counts of Criminal Sales of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree and 4 counts of Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree.

The packets were described to be covered in gold foil and stated the phrases “take a trip” “beyond the pigpen.” Photos of the packets are featured below:





In response to the arrested, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua stated that,“the purpose of law enforcement in our community is to promote public safety and uphold the rule of law to protect our liberty and foster the safety we value and enjoy here in St. Lawrence County.”

Jukic was arrested in the Village of Potsdam and arraigned by Morristown Town Judge Phillips virtually and released to reappear in court at a later date.

